Turkmenistan unveils ranking of banks by number of ATMs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13. Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank in Turkmenistan, has achieved the highest ranking in the nation for its number of installed ATMs, Trend reports.

According to data from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank had a total of 1,022 ATMs at the beginning of May this year.

In the rankings, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank clinched the second position with 441 ATMs, while Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank followed closely in third place with 356 ATMs.

Dayhanbank's ATMs are mainly located in various regions of Turkmenistan. In particular, a significant part of the bank's ATMs are located in the Mary region (275 units), followed by the Lebap (263 units) and Dashoguz (194 units) regions.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank have most of their ATMs located in Ashgabat (204 units and 92 units, respectively).

As of May 1, 2024, the number of ATMs in Turkmenistan's banks is as follows: