Azerbaijan's Bozdag-Guzdek mud volcano erupts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Another eruption of the Bozdag-Guzdek mud volcano, located six kilometers west of the village of Guzdek, took place at 02:13 local time on May 13, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Seismological Service Center.

The eruption lasted for 9 minutes.

The volcano eruption was recorded by eight digital stations of the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences.

Based on the data of these seismic stations monitoring mud volcanoes, it was established that the depth of the hearth of the Bozdag-Guzdek mud volcano was 3.5 kilometers, the duration of the eruption was 9 minutes, and the released energy was 8.67*106 joules.

To note, the Bozdag-Guzdek mud volcano is one of the largest mud volcanoes on the Absheron Peninsula. The previous eruption of this volcano occurred on February 13, 2009.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel