Agrarian bodies of Azerbaijan and Latvia draft memorandum on long-term co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Latvia and Azerbaijan plan to sign a comprehensive long-term memorandum on cooperation in agriculture in the fall of 2024, State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Agriculture Raivis Kronbergs told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani-Latvian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our meeting at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture will settle the arrangements. The document will promote bilateral agricultural cooperation, including EU-supported twinning projects.,” Kronbergs said.

He mentioned that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to pay an official visit to Latvia in the fall of 2024, while the Latvian delegation has been set to participate in COP29 events in Baku.

“During one of these events, we hope to sign our memorandum, that is, at the end of the year. The previously existing agreement on agro-cooperation expired this year,” the state secretary emphasized.

According to him, Latvian parliament speaker Daiga Mieriņa is to visit Azerbaijan next week.

“Hence, there's a strengthening of ties between our nations,” the Latvian official added.

