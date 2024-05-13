Success of COP29 to signify success of COP30 - UNDP official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The success of COP29 will signify the success of COP30, UNDP Climate Change and Environment Portfolio Manager for Europe and Central Asia Region Nuri Ozbagdatli said during a training Workshop on Building confidence and capacity in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports under Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship, Trend reports.

“The significance of Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29 cannot be overstated. The triumph of COP29 will directly correlate with the success of COP30,” he emphasized.

He also noted that UNDP is honored to work with Azerbaijan to develop Azerbaijan's Biennial Transparency Report (BTR).

“The next two years are extremely important for UNDP. We are working on ambitious, accelerated, and inclusive climate action,” he added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

