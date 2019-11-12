Over 30 foreigners prevented from joining armed conflicts through Azerbaijan's territory (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

12 November 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 15:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

An attempt by more than 30 foreign citizens to join armed conflicts through Azerbaijan’s territory has been prevented, the head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Ali Nagiyev said, Trend reports Nov. 12 referring to the public relations department of the Service.

Nagiyev was speaking at the 47th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Tashkent city.

The meeting discussed ways to intensify and improve the fight against international terrorism and various types of transnational organized crime, attempts to create interethnic and interreligious conflicts, topical issues on the mutual exchange of operational information and prospects for further cooperation on security issues.

Issues on taking additional measures against terrorist penetration into the CIS countries, measures against attempts to attract new participants to terrorist groups were also in the spotlight, and the meeting participants also considered the impact of the situation in Afghanistan on regional security in Central Asia.

Speaking at the meeting, Nagiyev noted that, despite destruction of the main support bases of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, attempts by religious extremist and terrorist groups to step up their activities still seriously threaten international security.

Bringing to the attention of the meeting participants that the terrorist network makes extensive use of modern information technologies, Nagiyev said that this creates conditions for the spread of extremist and radical religious ideology, the formation of new hotbeds of terror.

At a meeting held as part of the event between Ali Nagiyev and Chairman of the Uzbek State Security Service Abdusalom Azizov, an exchange of views took place on the security issues of both countries, including improving the effectiveness of the joint fight against terrorism and various types of transnational organized crime.

At the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and Uzbekistan’s State Security Service.

Nagiyev also held meetings with delegations of intelligence agencies of other countries, where the current situation and prospects for cooperation in the security sphere were discussed.

The heads of delegations of the 47th meeting were received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

