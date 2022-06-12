Azerbaijan confirms 14 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan has detected 14 new COVID-19 cases, 5 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,884 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,091 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 78 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,941 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,923,348 tests have been conducted so far.