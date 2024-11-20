Number of Azerbaijani students studying in US increased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. U.S. Department of State announced another significant increase in Azerbaijanis studying in the United States for second consecutive year, Trend reports.

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to share that 1,130 Azerbaijanis studied in the United States during the 2023-2024 academic year – a 25.4 percent increase from the previous year. At a special event today hosted by the U.S. Embassy at the COP29 Information Point Bulvar to honor Azerbaijani youth involvement in climate action, U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby stated, "It is clear that Azerbaijanis who set their sights on studying in the United States are increasingly successful in realizing their dreams. The U.S. is the most attractive study destination for students from around the world. More than 1.1 million international students from 210 countries and regions studied there last year.”

The Embassy is also proud to announce that the United States remains the top destination globally for international study with over one million (1,126,690) international students. International student mobility is central to diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security.

As Secretary Antony Blinken said, "International exchanges build new bonds that help us collaborate on critical issues...that’s why international education is an important part of our diplomacy and our national security."

More information is available in the annual Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, the definitive survey of international and U.S. student mobility published by the International Institute of Education (IIE): https://opendoorsdata.org. The report is published in conjunction with International Education Week (November 18-22, 2024), a joint initiative between U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote the benefits of international education and exchange programs worldwide.

Students and parents wishing to explore study opportunities, including through scholarships, in the United States are encouraged to contact the Embassy’s EducationUSA advisor at https://www.facebook.com/EducationUSAAzerbaijan/ or https://azerbaijan.americancouncils.org/edusa-en.

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of more than 430 international student advising centers and operates free of charge. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.