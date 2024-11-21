Azerbaijan's ANAMA, TikTok reps debate expanding mine threat fight popularization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov has discussed expanding the popularization of combating the threat of mines with the Director of the Department of Public Policy and Corporate Relations of TikTok for the Eastern European Region Sergei Sokolov and the company's Advisor for Governmental Structures Emin Akhundov, Trend reports via ANAMA statement.

The meeting between the ANAMA and TikTok representatives briefed the company's delegation about the existing issue of landmines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the irregular mining of areas and the ongoing humanitarian demining efforts to address this problem.

"During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on expanding awareness-raising efforts in the fight against the landmine threat, establishing cooperation with TikTok to inform a wider audience on this issue, and creating relevant content in this direction," the statement said.

