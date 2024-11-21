Azerbaijan, Pakistan brainstorm aviation co-op matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, particularly aviation with the Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Board and Communications of Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan, Trend reports.

The parties also held an exchange of views on the joint activities of aviation operators from Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

