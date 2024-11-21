Kazakhstan, Hungary announce new investment fund to boost bilateral ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held extended discussions in Budapest, joined by members of their respective delegations, Trend reports.

The meeting followed earlier one-on-one talks between the two leaders, highlighting a shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

“It is a great honor to be in the capital of Hungary, a friendly and brotherly nation,” said President Tokayev. “The main purpose of my visit is to give new impetus to the multifaceted cooperation between our countries.”

The talks resulted in several significant agreements, including the establishment of a Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund. The discussions covered key areas of collaboration such as trade and economic partnerships, energy, oil and gas, transportation, and education.

Prime Minister Orbán emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and expressed optimism about the successful implementation of the agreements. “Our countries share a common history and have great potential for deepening cooperation. Today’s discussions lay the groundwork for future collaboration in the interests of our peoples,” he stated.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev invited Prime Minister Orbán to visit Astana for a reciprocal visit.