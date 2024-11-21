Adoption of sanctions against Iran risks hitting IAEA's performance of its professional duties - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The adoption of sanctions against Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency could deal a blow to the IAEA's fulfillment of its technical and professional duty, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

He made the statement in a separate telephone conversation with the foreign ministers of the member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Directors, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, and France.

According to him, the actions of some Western countries that are members of the International Atomic Energy Agency to push forward the sanctions project against Iran are unacceptable.

Describing the steps of the three European countries in the face of Iran's peaceful nuclear program as unconstructive, Araghchi noted that agreements between Iran and the IAEA were reached during the latest visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran. However, the adoption of anti-Iran sanctions would deal a blow to the agreement process between Iran and the IAEA.

To note, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on November 14 (2024) and held negotiations with several senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.