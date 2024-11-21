Strong earthquake hits Iran's south

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred today at 08:30 local time in the Dashtestan district of Bushehr Province in the south of Iran, Trend reports via the National Seismology Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

According to the information, the earthquake was recorded in the Borazjan settlement in the Dashtestan district. The origin of the tremors was located at a depth of six kilometers.

No damage or casualties were reported.

