Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Strong earthquake hits Iran's south

Iran Materials 21 November 2024 10:56 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred today at 08:30 local time in the Dashtestan district of Bushehr Province in the south of Iran, Trend reports via the National Seismology Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

According to the information, the earthquake was recorded in the Borazjan settlement in the Dashtestan district. The origin of the tremors was located at a depth of six kilometers.

No damage or casualties were reported.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more