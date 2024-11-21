Kazakhstan targets higher student presence in Hungary (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. It is necessary to continue supporting the younger generation and increase the number of Kazakhstani students in Hungary, said President Tokayev during a meeting with the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that his state visit to Hungary is of great significance in terms of bringing bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Tokayev particularly highlighted the role of interparliamentary interaction between the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that joint efforts in this area would give new momentum to expanding trade and economic cooperation as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his unwavering support of interparliamentary cooperation and expressed his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen it. He also stressed the need for comprehensive deepening of the strategic partnership across the entire bilateral agenda.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and László Kövér took a joint tour of the Hungarian Parliament building.

On November 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Budapest on an official visit. He was personally welcomed at the airport by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.