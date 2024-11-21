Kazakhstan sets $1B trade target with Hungary, says President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan is committed to boosting trade with Hungary to $1 billion, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Trend reports.

"The world is currently facing economic and energy crises. Despite these challenges, trade between our countries continues to grow steadily. Last year, it increased by 9% compared to the previous year. Our goal is to raise this figure to $1 billion," Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is ready to supply Hungary with 95 types of goods valued at a total of $700 million. "We have the capacity to export products in energy, metallurgy, petrochemicals, engineering, agriculture, and construction," he added.

The president also highlighted the importance of fostering effective political dialogue and advancing joint economic projects.

"It’s crucial to give a strong push to multilateral cooperation. Today, we adopted a Joint Statement. Strengthening ties across various sectors between Kazakhstan and Hungary is in the best interests of both nations," he concluded.