Kazakhstan eyes enhanced economic ties with Hungary, highlights joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Since 2005, Kazakhstan has attracted $370 million in Hungarian investments, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Hungarian companies are increasingly interested in investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. Today, I met with leaders from major Hungarian firms, including MOL, OTP Group, and Gedeon Richter. We also signed an agreement with UBM Holding to build three feed production plants worth $62 million. Strengthening economic ties is essential in today’s world," the president said.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan and Hungary have significant potential to collaborate in areas such as rare metals mining and processing, water resource management, and agriculture.

"Our priorities include diversifying trade, attracting cutting-edge technologies, and deepening partnerships in energy, digitalization, and transport. These steps will open new avenues for cooperation. The Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission and Strategic Council are already playing a vital role in enhancing trade, economic, and investment ties," Tokayev added.