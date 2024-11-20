President Tokayev, PM Orbán discuss key joint co-op areas in Budapest

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during an official state visit to Hungary, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored key areas of bilateral cooperation and opportunities for further strengthening their partnership. President Tokayev emphasized Hungary’s role as a reliable strategic partner for Kazakhstan within the European Union and as a close and friendly nation.

The Kazakh president noted that the primary aim of his visit was to give a new impetus to bilateral relations, with a particular focus on energy, transport, and logistics. The discussions prioritized joint projects in the oil and gas sector, agriculture, logistics, nuclear industry, and financial cooperation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to creating favorable conditions for the successful implementation of these initiatives, underscoring their shared ambition to enhance economic and strategic collaboration.