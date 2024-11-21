Azerbaijan aspires to create platform raising water issue at every COP conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan intends to create a platform that will systematically raise the issue of water at every COP conference, Deputy Representative of the Water Center and the Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency Kamala Huseynli Abishova said at the COP29 high-level roundtable themed "Water for Climate: Integrating Water Solutions into NDCs and NAPs Biodiversity, Water and Climate Nexus" today, Trend reports.

"In Azerbaijan, we are deeply convinced that water is at the center of the climate change issue. We don’t need anyone to prove this to us — we see it every day in different parts of the world. The water cycle is changing, and much of this is happening due to the impacts of climate change. The issue of water must be raised on climate platforms, as it is directly related to pressing global challenges.

We are well aware of the issues related to water security. You may have heard about the alarming rapid shrinkage of the Caspian Sea - a sea with which we closely identify. When Azerbaijan assumed the presidency of COP, we realized the necessity of bringing this crucial issue to the climate agenda, to discuss the challenges and find joint solutions that will benefit everyone.

This is why today, later in this room, we will present the first-ever declaration on water within the framework of COP. This initiative, led by the COP29 presidency, is called "Water for Climate Action". We are also launching the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action - a platform that will ensure continuity and coherence between COP conferences, maintaining focus on water and its interconnections with biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, and desertification.

We aim to create a strong and sustainable platform that will elevate the issue of water at every COP," she added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

