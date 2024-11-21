Kazakhstan, Hungary sign strategic agreements to bolster partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan and Hungary have formalized their commitment to strengthening strategic ties through the signing of a Joint Statement and several key agreements, Trend reports.

The ceremony followed high-level talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest.

The agreements signed by members of both delegations include:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, aimed at enhancing mutual support in consular matters.

2. Investment Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Hungary’s National Capital Holding, focused on joint investment initiatives.

3. Tripartite Framework Agreement among Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Kazakh Invest, and Hungary’s UBM Group to establish projects for feed and premix production in Kazakhstan.

4. Logistics Partnership Memorandum between Kazakhstan’s National Railway Company (KTZ), Hungary’s L.A.C. Holding, and China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port, to expand transport and trade links.

5. Oil and Gas Collaboration Memorandum between KazMunayGas and Hungary’s MOL Group, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in the energy sector.

6. Banking Cooperation Memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Financial Regulation and Development Agency and Hungary’s National Bank, aimed at fostering ties in financial services.