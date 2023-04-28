Car trouble forces Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of practice session in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A problem with the car forced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to stop participating in the practice session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day is featuring free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The first Formula One Grand Prix to be held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit. A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.