Azerbaijan to use chip card for upcoming toll road Baku-Guba-Russian Federation frontier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Use of the new toll road Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border will be carried out through special chip cards, chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the works done, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in an opening of the new Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border toll road.

According to Mammadov, since the toll road tariffs have been set recently, their integration into the payment system is currently underway. After the integration is completed, the payment system software will be tested. Upon completion of the tests, the road will be opened for public use. The above work is planned to be completed within a short period of time.

It was brought to attention that the construction of this road was carried out in 5 sections under the control of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. About 40 overpasses and bridges, 52 underpasses have been built, and 6 toll collection and weight control points, over 2,000 traffic signs and information boards have been installed along the road. The charging will be carried out by cards, which can be bought at the road entrance and exit, and later in other locations.

Mammadov noted that it is planned that the card will have two types. Thus, drivers who use the road regularly will receive a permanent card, while those who use the road from time to time will receive a temporary or disposable card.

The toll road system will allow drivers to use regular and non-stop lanes. A driver entering the regular lane, after purchasing a toll card at toll booths, applies the card to the windshield of the car, and is then authorized to use the toll road. The non-stop lane allows drivers to drive through toll booths without slowing down or stopping. In order to do this, the driver only needs to have a special chip card purchased in advance and a sufficient balance on the toll card. Special license plate reading cameras, security cameras, vehicle classification equipment and other innovative technological solutions are used on these lanes.

In order to ensure weight control and road endurance, electronic weighing systems have been installed at all points. Automatic payments or mobile payments by means of QR codes will also be possible in the future.

A sample of the card was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.