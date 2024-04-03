Italian Snam announces new appointments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Italian Snam company has announced new appointments, Trend reports.

Nicole Della Vedova is the new Finance Director of Snam, reporting directly to Chief Financial Officer Luca Passa. Graduated in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan, where she also obtained a Master of Science in Finance, Nicole Della Vedova began her career at Accenture before assuming significant roles at Eni and later at Maire Tecnimont.

Over the past eight years, Nicole has held positions of increasing responsibility at Enel, where she served as Head of Corporate and Structured Finance before joining Snam. During her last office, she was also member of the European Commission’s Platform on Sustainable Finance.

Moreover, Fabrizio Rutschmann is the new Chief People & Corporate Services Officer of Snam, a manager with strategic responsibilities reporting directly to CEO Stefano Venier. With a degree in Business Administration from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and a specialization from SDA Bocconi University in Milan, Rutschmann has built a wealth of experience in human resources across major industrial companies in Italy and abroad.

Fabrizio started his professional career at the Electrolux Group, before taking on increasing responsibilities at Unicredit, Tim, and Pirelli. Before joining Snam, Rutschmann served as the Chief Human Resources & Organization Officer at Prysmian Group, where he was also member of the Board of Directors and Strategy Committee Chair for Oman Cable Industries.

Snam is Italy's leading energy infrastructure company, operating at the heart of the European gas system. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Snam is dedicated to ensuring the security and efficiency of gas transportation and storage, playing a crucial role in supporting Italy's energy needs. The company is known for its continuous efforts to develop and optimize infrastructure, while also contributing to the advancement of renewable energy sources and reducing the environmental footprint of energy consumption. Snam's dedication to delivering reliable and efficient energy services has made it a key player in Italy's energy landscape.

