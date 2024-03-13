Water security plan to be negotiated during COP29 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Negotiations on water security strategy and adaptation plans are planned during COP29, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke during the Baku Water Week conference, which is dedicated to the international water exhibition.

"A certain part of the world's countries have joined the Helsinki International Water Convention. To minimize the water problem, international cooperation with neighboring countries is necessary. This problem will be discussed with the participating states of the international event COP29, which is planned to be held in Azerbaijan," Taghiyeva added.

