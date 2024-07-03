Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 3 currency prices increased and 41 currency prices decreased compared to July 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 391,996 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 420,874 rials, while on July 2, one euro was 420,960 rials.

Currency Rial on July 3 Rial on July 2 1 US dollar USD 391,996 392,426 1 British pound GBP 496,905 496,296 1 Swiss franc CHF 433,291 434,169 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,918 36,919 1 Norwegian krone NOK 36,661 36,784 1 Danish krone DKK 56,426 56,442 1 Indian rupee INR 4,696 4,702 1 UAE dirham AED 106,738 106,855 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,278,859 1,279,843 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 140,820 140,997 100 Japanese yens JPY 242,668 242,916 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 50,168 50,235 1 Omani rial OMR 1,018,147 1,019,250 1 Canadian dollar CAD 286,264 285,504 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 237,943 238,201 1 South African rand ZAR 21,056 21,432 1 Turkish lira TRY 12,033 12,011 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,621 4,647 1 Qatari riyal QAR 107,691 107,809 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,939 29,961 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 261,005 261,059 1 Saudi riyal SAR 104,532 104,647 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,042,543 1,043,686 1 Singapore dollar SGD 288,864 288,988 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 333,627 333,956 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,822 12,852 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 187 187 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 293,382 293,748 1 Libyan dinar LYD 80,458 80,573 1 Chinese yuan CNY 53,911 53,991 100 Thai baths THB 1,064,619 1,067,138 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 83,048 83,250 1,000 South Korean won KRW 282,681 283,562 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 552,886 553,492 1 euro EUR 420,874 420,960 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,710 82,790 1 Georgian lari GEL 140,161 140,303 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,931 23,965 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,522 5,523 1 Belarus ruble BYN 119,876 120,006 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 230,515 230,696 100 Philippine pesos PHP 666,710 668,743 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,812 36,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 111,881 112,010 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,766 10,781

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 495,681 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 462,821 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 610,000–613,000 rials, while one euro is about 655,000–658,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel