Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 3

Iran Materials 3 July 2024 09:54 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 3 currency prices increased and 41 currency prices decreased compared to July 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 391,996 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 420,874 rials, while on July 2, one euro was 420,960 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 3

Rial on July 2

1 US dollar

USD

391,996

392,426

1 British pound

GBP

496,905

496,296

1 Swiss franc

CHF

433,291

434,169

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,918

36,919

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

36,661

36,784

1 Danish krone

DKK

56,426

56,442

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,696

4,702

1 UAE dirham

AED

106,738

106,855

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,278,859

1,279,843

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

140,820

140,997

100 Japanese yens

JPY

242,668

242,916

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

50,168

50,235

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,018,147

1,019,250

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

286,264

285,504

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

237,943

238,201

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,056

21,432

1 Turkish lira

TRY

12,033

12,011

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,621

4,647

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

107,691

107,809

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,939

29,961

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

261,005

261,059

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

104,532

104,647

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,042,543

1,043,686

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

288,864

288,988

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

333,627

333,956

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,822

12,852

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

187

187

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

293,382

293,748

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

80,458

80,573

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

53,911

53,991

100 Thai baths

THB

1,064,619

1,067,138

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

83,048

83,250

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

282,681

283,562

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

552,886

553,492

1 euro

EUR

420,874

420,960

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,710

82,790

1 Georgian lari

GEL

140,161

140,303

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,931

23,965

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,522

5,523

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

119,876

120,006

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

230,515

230,696

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

666,710

668,743

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,812

36,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

111,881

112,010

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,766

10,781

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 495,681 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 462,821 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 610,000–613,000 rials, while one euro is about 655,000–658,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more