President of Kyrgyzstan calls for going extra mile to cut trade barriers in SCO nations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov urged to continue working on reducing trade barriers across the SCO to create an open economy and strengthen the multilateral trading system, Trend reports.

According to information, Zhaparov stated this while addressing the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

"Mutually beneficial partnership relations in matters of trade and economic ties are one of the foundations of the stable economic and financial well-being of the SCO member states in the conditions of economic globalization," he said.

Zhaparov recalled that the Kyrgyz side has repeatedly noted the need to create a special institution to finance projects, such as the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund.

To note, the SCO Summit is being held in the Independence Palace of Astana on July 4, 2024, under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The summit is also attended by the UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

