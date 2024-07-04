SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Kazakhstan witnesses inking numerous instruments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. A signing ceremony for several documents of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Astana on July 4, Trend reports.

In particular, in the Astana Declaration, about 20 decisions were adopted, including the Initiative "On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development", "On the Improvement of the SCO," as well as the decision on the development of energy cooperation, the association of investors of the SCO member states, and the approval of the program of cooperation in the field of protected areas and economic tourism.

To note, the SCO summit is chaired by Kazakhstan. The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The summit is also attended by the UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus Meeting.

In general, the heads of state consider a wide range of issues contributing to the further strengthening of the SCO's multifaceted cooperation, its prospects, and the solution of pressing international and regional problems.

