We commend United States’ commitment to supporting ensuring lasting peace in region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan advocates for an integrated and inclusive South Caucasus regional cooperation model based on new geopolitical realities and justice, free from any divisive lines, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden on the occasion of the July 4th-Independence Day.

"As the initiator of the five principles that constitute the core of the peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijan demonstrates enduring political will in advancing the peace agenda. We commend the United States’ commitment to supporting the normalization of relations with Armenia, ensuring lasting peace in the region, and facilitating the preparation of a peace treaty.

Today, there are promising prospects for diversifying our economic and trade relations, particularly for developing engagement in advanced technology, digital and green transition, agriculture, investments, aviation and other domains.

I believe that in line with the interests of our nations and for the prosperity of our peoples, as friends and partners, we will continue our joint efforts to ensure the successful continuation of close cooperation across various spheres between Azerbaijan and the United States," President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.