BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan

Zacharie Gross wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today Azerbaijan handed over 8 Armenian detainees, transferred to Erevan by a French government plane. France salutes this gesture of goodwill that contributes to reducing tensions and restoring trust between Erevan and Baku. Grateful for Azerbaijan's cooperation," he wrote.

Guided by the principle of humanism, on February 7, 2022, Azerbaijan repatriated eight servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia.

Some of them were servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 while suppressing a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border.