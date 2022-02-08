President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 330/220/110/10 kV “Yashma” junction substation, which is of strategic interstate importance.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done.

The “Yashma” substation, which connects the Russian-Azerbaijani energy systems and serves as an interstate junction substation, was built on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1971. The substation’s proximity to the sea, the wear and tear of reinforced concrete, metal structures and other equipment, as well as the long-term operation and deterioration of insulation parameters, often resulted in short circuits. In addition, due to the probability of system failures and the inability to meet the rapidly growing demand, the substation was completely digitalized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. Since the substation has a peculiar location, reconstruction was carried out by local specialists on a rotating basis. Voltage was maintained throughout the reconstruction, enabling uninterrupted operation of the substation.

The “Yashma” substation, which has a direct connection with “Sumgayit”, “Gobu” and “Khachmaz” power plants and with the “Cənub” Power Station through the “Absheron” substation, has an important strategic function. New slots have been installed at the “Yashma” substation to enable integration with the “Gobu” Energy Junction, the “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Plant, the foundation of which was laid in January this year, and the new “Yashma” Power Plant, which will be built in the future. The old 330, 220 and 110 kilovolt open switchgear has been dismantled and expanded at the “Yashma” substation, which is of exceptional importance in the power supply of the north-eastern regions and the Absheron Peninsula. Three new autotransformers with a capacity of 250 megawatts each have been installed. As a result, the total capacity of the substation has been increased by 110 megawatts to reach 750 megawatts. A 47km 330kilovolt transmission line has been extended from the “Gobu” Power Station to the "Yashma” substation.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

A new control room has been established on the territory of the substation. A new anti-emergency automation system has been put in place, a local micro-SCADA dispatch control system has been installed and the power system has been integrated into the central SCADA system. In accordance with the digital power system concept, the management of assets, processes and resources, the improvement of supply and distribution chains, the timely elimination of drawbacks, the opening and connection operations at substations are carried out automatically at software level.

A 4km road from the Baku-Guba highway to the substation has been renovated, a new 1km road and inner roads have been built.