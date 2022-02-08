Pensioners to get financial assistance in Azerbaijan following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures in the field of social protection of pensioners, Trend reports.

According to the order, pensioners getting pension assigned before January 1, 2022 (except for pensioners receiving bonuses for seniority) will be provided with financial assistance in the amount of 200 manat ($117) in 2022 (in equal installments once a quarter).