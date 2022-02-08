Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 7 on 19:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On increasing the monthly salaries of military servicemen of the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan, who are not employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the decision mentioned below has been made in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen the social protection of military personnel of the prosecutor's office of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are not employees of the military prosecutor's office.

1. The monthly salaries of the military personnel of the prosecutor's office of the Azerbaijan Republic, who are not employees of the military prosecutor's office increased by 20 percent.

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

3. The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic must take the necessary measures to resolve the issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree is applicable since January 1, 2022.