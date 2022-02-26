Azerbaijani citizens will be able to leave Ukraine for Slovakia - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

After Moldova and Poland, Slovakia will also accept Azerbaijani citizens who want to leave Ukraine due to the current situation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can leave the territory of Ukraine and go to Slovakia in the following order:

- Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan can enter the Slovak Republic through the border points between the two countries Uzhgorod, Maly Selmentsy and Maly Berezny (railway crossings Pavlovo, Chop).

- Given the fact that persons leave the territory of the Republic of Ukraine in connection with the conflict, the Slovak side does not necessarily require them to comply with the visa regime. At the same time, our citizens must present a travel document (passport) at the border checkpoint.

It is also reported that the Slovak side, in connection with the current humanitarian situation, will not require COVID-passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border.

Citizens of Azerbaijan regarding the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of citizens can apply to the following official bodies of the Slovak Republic.

Ministry of Interior of the Slovak republic

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +4212961050730, +421905607843

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak republic

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +421259783080, +421918660332

For any questions that arise, citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Austria, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia by phone +43 676 844 509 733 or email [email protected].

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again appeals to citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, visiting the country for tourism or educational purposes in connection with the situation in Ukraine, and advises them to stay away from areas where there are armed forces and facilities, stay at home or in a safe place, refrain from traveling.

"In connection with special cases, our citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and info. [email protected]

Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.