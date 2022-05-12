Azerbaijan always stands for peace, which is encouraging - GNWP founder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan has always stood for peace, which is encouraging, Founder and CEO of the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP) Maria Victoria Cabrera Balleza said on May 12 at the first National Forum entitled as "Women, Peace and Security in Azerbaijan" in Baku, Trend reports.

“I’m sure that the influence of the peace in the South Caucasus will have a global scale,” Balleza noted.

According to her, sustainable development is impossible without long-term peace.

"The main issue we are working on today is women's leadership. It’s important to boost the role of women in the decision-making process,” the CEO pointed out.

“The period of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for everyone. However, countries where women played a larger role in health decision-making were able to overcome the effects of the pandemic more easily," added Balleza.