Azerbaijan allocates funding for highway construction in Jalilabad district – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the construction of Abazalli–Takla–Shorbachi–Madatli–Novruzalli–Mammadrzali–Mashadili–Dostalli–Shotuklu–Boykhanli–Malikgasimli and Shilavanga–Adnali–Badirli highways of Jalilabad district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 17.2 million manat ($10.1 million) for constructing mentioned highways, linking 14 settlements with a population of 14,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 - "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.