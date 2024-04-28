Pakistani security forces neutralize two terrorists in north-west of country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Two terrorists neutralized during operation by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the interdepartmental public relations service of the country's Armed Forces says, Trend reports.

According to information, the country's security forces conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the Dera Ismail Khan area. Their target was one of the terrorists’ hideouts, information about this was provided by local security agencies. As a result of the clash, two terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices, which the terrorists planned to use against Pakistani citizens, were recovered from the scene of the shootout.