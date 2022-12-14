Claims of Shusha-Lachin road's alleged closure by Azerbaijan are baseless - MFA (UPDATE)

Title changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Claims [made by spokespersons of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, U.S. Department of State and the EU, Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] of the alleged closure of the Shusha-Lachin road by Azerbaijan and the possibility of the emergence of a humanitarian crisis due to this are baseless, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizade told reporters on December 14, Trend reports.

According to Hajizade, unlike Armenia, which constantly hinders the opening of all transport and communication routes in the region, the Azerbaijani side, in accordance with its obligations [envisaged by the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], has reconstructed the Lachin road over the past two years and created ample conditions for the use of the road for humanitarian purposes.

