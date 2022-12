BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of landmines should be condemned, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Armenia’s refusal to provide comprehensive and accurate maps of the hundreds of thousands of landmines planted in Azerbaijan, its ongoing operations to salt Azerbaijan’s territory with more landmines should be properly condemned and prevented," he wrote.