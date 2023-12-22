Revamping liberated lands - unique experience, says assistant of Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan is engaging out extensive rehabilitation work in lands liberated from Armenian occupation, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, said Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.

Hajiyev stated this during the signing ceremony of the Agreement on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to share this unique experience.

"Azerbaijan will work closely with partners to ensure that the World Urban Forum is held at a high level. I applaud all UN structures that are assisting Azerbaijan in this regard," Hajiyev added.

The signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) was held and Baku will host the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.

