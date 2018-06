Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The earthquake was recorded in the Yevlakh region 24 km south of Mingachevir at 04:54 local time.

According to the report of the Republican Center of Seismological Service at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences the magnitude of the earthquake was 3,3. The epicenter was at a depth of 31 km.

Underground tremors were not felt strongly.

There are no victims and no victims.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news