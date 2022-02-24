27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The competitions of the 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics started at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 24, Trend reports.

The competition will run until February 25. The athletes are demonstrating tempo and balance exercises on the first day.

Some 41 athletes representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and specialized Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve # 13 of Nizami district of Baku are participating in the competitions.

During the two-day competitions, women's pairs are competing for medals in the all-around competitions - in the "kids" age categories (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); men's pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); women's groups - "kids" (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old) and "juniors" (13-19 years old).

The competitions are being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

It is possible to watch the competitions live on the website www.gymtv.online.