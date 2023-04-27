Azerbaijan names timeframe for completion of Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Work on the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road in Azerbaijan has been completed by 31 percent, and the construction of the road is expected to be completed by 2025, Head of the Department for the Management of Norms, Standards and Quality of Azerroadservice OJSC Kamran Azizov said, Trend reports.

"This road was built in 1970. Later it was expanded from two to four lanes. Currently, a tunnel, one suspension bridge and 15 more bridges are being built on this road," Azizov said.

He added that the tunnel is being built to prevent landslides.

The reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, which is the shortest road connecting Azerbaijan's capital Baku with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts, is underway.

As a result of the reconstruction, the length of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be reduced by 9.7 km and will amount to 76.8 km. The existing 2-lane road will be widened and will consist of 4 lanes. The first 14-kilometer section is considered geologically and hydro-geologically more complicated and most prone to landslides. For this reason, measures are being taken against landslides.

In this regard, the construction of pile retaining walls, drainage systems with a total length of 4 km and other engineering work also continues on eight sections of the road.