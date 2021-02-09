Azerbaijani artillery troops commander talks Shusha's liberation - Trend TV report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev launched a large-scale counteroffensive operation on September 27, 2020, to suppress the new provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces and liberate the occupied territories, Major General Aghamir Sultanov, commander of the missile and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, said.

Sultanov made the remark during an interview with journalists at a local military unit, Trend TV reports on Feb.9.

According to him, the the Azerbaijani artillery troops, which joined the battle, opened a massive fire strike on the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, shocking and inflicting heavy losses on their personnel and equipment located in the deep front.

By disabling the Armenian air defense and electronic warfare, the Azerbaijani army ensured its air superiority, he said.

The major general also noted that on the first day of the fighting, Azerbaijani artillery troops destroyed up to 500 Armenian military targets.

“By means of modern universal radar systems, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces found the location of the Armenian missile and artillery weapons, which opened fire, and destroyed them. The artillery units of the Armenian Armed Forces, which managed to redeploy, were also discovered and destroyed by drones," Sultanov pointed out.

The major general stressed that during the 44-day Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), over 380 artillery installations of the Armenian Armed Forces had been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army’s artillery alone.

“Self-propelled missile launching systems successfully overcame the path in the territory with difficult mountain-forest relief, laid by the Azerbaijani engineering troops towards the city of Shusha from the direction from which the Armenian Armed Forces didn’t expect an offensive, and provided fire support to the advancing units of the Azerbaijani army,” he added.

The war ended with the liberation of the occupied territories, including Shusha city.