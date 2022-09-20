Azerbaijan to surely restore its liberated territories soon - head of int'l innovation centers in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan will surely restore its liberated territories, destroyed by Armenia, soon, the founder and head of several business accelerators and international innovation centers in Israel Tal Catran said during an event on ‘Cultural economy in Azerbaijan: Shusha - impulses for development’, Trend reports.

"We understand Azerbaijan very well, and today we are here to talk about the possibilities of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan. A group of international experts who visited Karabakh yesterday were shocked by the sight of the destroyed territories and what they heard from the guides," added Catran.