Azerbaijan, Germany have potential for development of health tourism - German Medical Wellness Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan and Germany have the potential for the development of health tourism cooperation, said today Lutz Lungwitz, President of the German Medical Wellness Association based in Berlin, Trend reports.

During today's International scientific-practical conference "Naftalan - a source of the synergy of health and tourism. New opportunities in the region", Lungwitz underlined the importance of finding more ways to inform Germans about Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is getting more open than before, I have a feeling that we are together in a good way to start the tourism and health program in Naftalan. In addition, Azerbaijan for Germans is very interesting in the field of energy, oil," he added.

He informed that the German Medical Wellness Association agreed to work together with Azerbaijani PMD Hospitality in the field of insurance programs, sales and marketing.

Notably, PMD Hospitality is a hospitality asset management portfolio in Azerbaijan with a focus on wellness and leisure segments.