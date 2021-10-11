Azerbaijan creating new agencies in ICT, digitalization and innovation spheres (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 17:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on some measures to improve governance in the field of digitalization, innovation, high technologies, and communications, Trend reports on October 11.

According to the decree, the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies and the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development are being created.

The Agency for Information and Communication Technologies is a public legal entity that carries out certification, accounting, regulation, and control (including quality control) in the field of information and communication technologies and communications, including the regulation of mutual relations and management of the radio spectrum between telecommunications operators.

The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development is a public legal entity ensuring activities, coordination, and implementation (including control and regulation) in the field of digital transformation, carrying out comprehensive measures in the field of high technologies, nuclear sciences, nuclear technologies, and nuclear energy, scientific and technical, innovation activities and relevant tests, assisting individuals and legal entities in obtaining modern technologies and technological solutions, encouraging innovative research and innovative projects (including startups), providing them with financial support and promoting the innovative initiative.