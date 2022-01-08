Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 16:30
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Yukhary Shorja settlement, using automatic grenade launcher and large-caliber weapon, fired on Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district on January 8, starting from 14:35 to 15:30 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units taking adequate retaliatory measures suppressed the opposing side. There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.
At present, the situation in the indicated direction is stable and controlled by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.
