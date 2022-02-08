Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron informed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the recent meeting via video conference with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France, the President of the Council of Europe and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Putin said at a joint press conference with Macron following their bilateral meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, during the talks, the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the observance of the ceasefire regime and help to establish a peaceful life, was noted.