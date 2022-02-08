Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
French President Emmanuel Macron informed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the recent meeting via video conference with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France, the President of the Council of Europe and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Putin said at a joint press conference with Macron following their bilateral meeting, Trend reports.
According to him, during the talks, the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the observance of the ceasefire regime and help to establish a peaceful life, was noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive)