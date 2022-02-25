Azerbaijan undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against the pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" and inequality between developing and developed countries in access to vaccines, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing a high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly in a video format, Trend reports.

"The Special Session of the UN General Assembly, resolutions on equitable and universal access to vaccines are vivid examples to that end. Taking this opportunity I express our gratitude to all Member States which supported these endeavours," Azerbaijani president said.

"As a sign of solidarity, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries directly and through World Health Organization in order to support their fight against the coronavirus. Furthermore, we have donated vaccines to 5 countries and we will continue to do so. Presently, we are in the process of donating around one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 14 NAM Member States," the head of state said.