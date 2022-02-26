President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attending nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

A nationwide march has been held in Baku on the 30th anniversary of the bloody tragedy, that went down in the history of mankind in the 20th century as the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the march.

The marchers arrived at Khatai district, the site where the Khojaly memorial is erected.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev laid flowers at the monument.

Participants in the nationwide march put flowers at the memorial.