I will continue to do my best for development of our people and our state - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. I will continue to do my best for the development of our people and our state, for the strengthening of our independence, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making an address from the Shusha city, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, my father did not live to see this day. Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis like him died without experiencing the joy of this day. We, their successors, have completed their work, and my father's will has been fulfilled. Today, the souls of my father and hundreds of thousands of people who died without ever seeing this day, the souls of all our martyrs are happy. We have made their souls happy.

In 2003, for the first time, the people of Azerbaijan showed confidence in me and once again demonstrated their loyalty to the policy of the Great Leader. In my turn, I said that if the people of Azerbaijan showed confidence in me, I, as President, would follow the path of Heydar Aliyev, I will not turn back from this path and achieve the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country. I swore an oath. I am happy to have fulfilled my promise, and Karabakh is free today. Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in Karabakh and Zangazur. After the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani flag was raised on the roof of the administrative building behind me, and the victorious Azerbaijani soldiers reported to me about the liberation of Shusha. Today, on 10 May, I once again express my respect for the memory of the Great Leader and I want to assure the people of Azerbaijan that I will continue to do my best for the development of our people and our state, for the strengthening of our independence," the head of state said.