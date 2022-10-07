Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office responds to false claims of Armenia's Human Rights Defender (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Office of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan responded to false claims of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia, the Office told Trend.

The Armenian ombudsman's statement on the "inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan" is yet another step to mislead the international community.

The statement said that Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva and representatives of the Ombudsman's Office, guided by the requirements of international conventions, were visiting Armenian prisoners of war, as well as members of armed groups detained in the liberated territories several times. They were explained their rights in their own language.

"They didn't complain about the conditions of detention and treatment. They were provided with medical care meeting international standards, as well as with conditions to have a telephone contact with family members. Reports on the Ombudsman's visits were submitted to international organizations," the statement said.

Moreover, members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group also met with Armenian servicemen who were captured as a result of Armenia's latest large-scale provocations on the border with Azerbaijan on September 12, 2022 and explained their rights to them.

"Following the inspections, the Ombudsman established a humane treatment of Armenian war prisoners in accordance with the requirements of international humanitarian law. False statements on the torture of these persons, as well as the murder of some of the captives are another attempt of Armenia to divert the attention of the international community from its crimes," the statement added.

